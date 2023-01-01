Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports Over 200 New Cases In 24 Hours

India reported 226 new Covid cases on Saturday, taking the total number of active cases to 3,653.

According to the health ministry, a total of 4,41,44,029 people have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 179 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

The ministry has said also informed that the next 40 days will be crucial as India may see a surge of Covid cases in mid of January.

