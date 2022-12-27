Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reports 196 Cases, Delhi School Teachers To Be Deployed At Airport On Covid Duty

India Covid Live: The country also saw two new virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

India on Monday reported 196 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections to 4,46,77,302. The country also saw two new virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to Union Health Minister data, the country's active caseload currently stood at 3,428 cases.

Meanwhile, Delhi authorities on Monday issued an order and said that school teachers will be deployed at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) on Covid duty during the winter vacation.

According to officials, the government schools in Delhi will remain closed for winter vacations from January 1 to 15, 2023.

