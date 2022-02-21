Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reported 19,968 New Covid Cases On Sunday

Covid cases in India: Currently, there are 2,24,187 active cases in the country.

India reported 19,968 new COVID-19 cases and 673 related deaths yesterday, with the virus-related death count rising to 5,11,903 across the country. Currently, there are 2,24,187 active cases in the country while the recovery stands at 98.28 per cent. The daily positivity rate was at 1.68 per cent. India's recovery tally increased to 4,20,86,383 with 48,847 recoveries in 24 hours prior to yesterday's update.

On Saturday, Mumbai and Delhi reported 167 and 570 new cases respectively. Delhi also reported four more related deaths.

Over 175.39 crore have been administered across the country so far, according to the Co-WIN dashboard. Of these, 1.79 crore were booster doses.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Feb 21, 2022 05:36 (IST) UK's Boris Johnson Set To Scrap Covid Restrictions

British PM Boris Johnson will on Monday set out plans to scrap coronavirus restrictions as part of a "living with COVID" strategy that aims to achieve a faster exit from the pandemic than other major economies. As Hong Kong builds isolation units and Europe retains social distancing and vaccine rules, Johnson will announce the repeal of any pandemic requirements that impinge on personal freedoms, a day after Queen Elizabeth tested positive for the virus. (Reuters)