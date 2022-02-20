Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 22,270 New Covid Cases In India, 635 In Delhi

Covid-19 Cases in India: 175.33 crore vaccine doses have been administered. (File)

India recorded 22,270 new COVID-19 cases and 325 related deaths yesterday, with the virus-related death count rising to 5,11,230 across the country. The recovery rate has crossed the 98 per cent-mark again with a total of 60,298 patients having recovered in 24 hours prior to the 8 am update yesterday.

There were 2,53,739 active cases in India as per yesterday's update.

On Saturday, Mumbai recorded 201 new coronavirus cases and one death while national capital Delhi reported 635 fresh cases and two related deaths. Delhi's positivity rate has dropped to 1.13 per cent.

Among states reporting high number of cases, Kerala reported 6,757 new cases while Karnataka saw a further decline in new infections with 1,137 new cases. Bengaluru accounted for 646 of the new infections in Karnataka. Maharashtra reported 1,635 new cases yesterday.

Meanwhile, 175.33 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far. This includes 1.89 crore booster doses among identified groups of beneficiaries. So far, 5.36 crore teens in the 15-18 age category have also been administered the first dose vaccine.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Feb 20, 2022 05:26 (IST) Britain To Set Out Plans To Scrap Covid Self-Isolation Rules

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson intends to set out plans next week to remove self-isolation requirements for people infected with COVID-19, his office said on Saturday. Read here. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson intends to set out plans next week to remove self-isolation requirements for people infected with COVID-19, his office said on Saturday. Read here.