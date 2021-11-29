Covid LIVE Updates: 8,774 New Covid Cases Recorded In India, 621 Related Deaths

India Covid-19 Cases: India's active cases in the country stood at 1,05,069. (File)

India reported 8,774 new COVID-19 cases and 621 related fatalities on Sunday, pushing the overall case tally to 3,45,72,523 and the death count to 4,68,554, according to the Health Ministry bulletin.

During the same period, 9,481 recoveries were reported throughout the country. With this, the national recovery rate currently stands at 98.34 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020. The active cases in the country stood at 1,05,069 on Sunday, the bulletin further showed.

New Covid variant, 'Omicron' which has been declared as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO) has triggered global worry. The variant was first detected in South Africa earlier this month. Since then, the new strain has already been detected in several European countries . 'Omicron' is said to be much more infectious than the Delta variant.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus cases:

Nov 29, 2021 06:26 (IST) Coronavirus News Updates: Covid Pandemic To Cost Global Tourism $2 Trillion In 2021, Says UN Body

The coronavirus pandemic will cost the global tourism sector $2 trillion in lost revenue in 2021, the UN's tourism body said Monday, calling the sector's recovery "fragile" and "slow".

The forecast from the Madrid-based World Tourism Organization comes as Europe is grappling with a surge in infections and as a new heavily mutated Covid-19 variant, dubbed Omicron, spreads across the globe.

International tourist arrivals will this year remain 70-75 percent below the 1.5 billion arrivals recorded in 2019 before the pandemic hit, a similar decline as in 2020, according to the body. The coronavirus pandemic will cost the global tourism sector $2 trillion in lost revenue in 2021, the UN's tourism body said Monday, calling the sector's recovery "fragile" and "slow".

Nov 29, 2021 06:05 (IST) Coronavirus LIVE Updates: West Bengal Reports 715 New COVID-19 Cases, 12 Deaths

West Bengal reported 715 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, as per a health bulletin issued by the government on Sunday. During the last 24 hours, 719 people recovered from the virus, taking the total recoveries to 15,87,601. A total of 19,462 have lost their lives to the deadly virus, with 12 deaths reported during the last 24 hours. There are currently 7,804 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as per the bulletin.

Nov 29, 2021 05:36 (IST) 7-Day Home Quarantine For At-Risk Nations' Visitors Amid 'Omicron' Scare

Passengers will have to submit a self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal and include travel history for the past two weeks. They will also be required to upload a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test report. Passengers will have to submit a self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal and include travel history for the past two weeks. They will also be required to upload a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test report.