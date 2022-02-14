Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: 44,877 New Covid Cases In India

India Covid-19 Cases: A total of 1,17,591 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours

As many as 44,877 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the country, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. With this, the country's active caseload currently stands at 5,37,045 which accounts for 1.26 per cent of total cases.

The daily positivity rate in India has been recorded at 3.17 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.46 per cent.

A total of 1,17,591 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,15,85,711. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.55 per cent.

Feb 14, 2022 05:24 (IST) Nagaland Reports 23 Covid Cases



Nagaland on Sunday reported 23 fresh Covid-19 infections, 33 less than the previous day's count, increasing the caseload 35,196, a health department official said. The deaths increased to 752.

The total number of recoveries has gone up to 32,508 as 58 more people recuperated from the infection during the day. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients has improved slightly from Saturday's 92.25 per cent to 92.36 per cent.

Nagaland now has 465 active cases, the official said. Altogether 1,471 Covid patients have migrated to other states. The state has conducted over 4.52 lakh sample tests for Covid-19 so far.

Feb 14, 2022 05:06 (IST) Assam government to withdraw all COVID-19 restrictions from February 15



Assam government will withdraw all COVID-19 restrictions in the state from February 15, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday. Detailed notification in this regard will be issued on Monday.

The curb that will be lifted include mandatory COVID-19 testing facilities at airports, railway stations and hospitals.

Besides, night curfew will also stand withdrawn.

"Goa shall withdraw all COVID-19 compulsory testing facilities at airports, rly stations and hospitals wef Feb 15. Also, all restrictions incl night curfew, social-religious gatherings including other curbs shall stand withdrawn. Detailed notification on Feb 14," Mr Sarma tweeted.



Feb 14, 2022 04:56 (IST) 70% Children In Age 15-18 Receive First Dose Of Covid Vaccine: Minister



Over 70 per cent of India's adolescents in the 15-18 age group have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday. He also appealed to all those in this age group who are eligible for vaccination to get inoculated at the earliest.

"Young India further strengthening the world's largest vaccination drive. Over 70% of our youngsters between 15-18 age group have received their 1st dose of COVID19 vaccine," Mr Mandaviya said.

Health ministry data showed over 1.47 crore beneficiaries in the 15 to 18 age group are fully vaccinated.