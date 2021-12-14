Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 40 Omicron Cases Reported In India So Far

Maharashtra reported two more fully vaccinated people infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19, with both having Dubai travel history, taking the tally in the country to 40 on Monday.
This comes a day after Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh reported their first Omicron case.
With this, Omicron has been detected in Maharashtra (20), Rajasthan (9), Karnataka (3), Gujarat (3), Kerala (1) and Andhra Pradesh (1) and Union Territories of Delhi (2) and Chandigarh (1).
Both the patients, including a woman, detected in Maharashtra are asymptomatic and were fully vaccinated, the health department added.
"Two new cases have been found to be infected with Omicron, according to a report released today by the National Institute of Virology - one from Latur and one from Pune," the state health department said.
Meanwhile, Britain on Monday confirmed what is thought to be the first confirmed death after infection with the Omicron variant, as the country launched an ambitious Covid booster shot programme to stop the virus spiralling out of control.
India's coronavirus tally rose to 3,46,97,860 with 7,350 people testing positive for the infection in a day, while the number of active cases declined to 91,456, the lowest in 561 days, the Union Health Ministry data showed on Monday.
The death count from the pandemic has climbed to 4,75,636 with 202 new fatalities.