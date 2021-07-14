Coronavirus Live Update: 3rd Wave Predictions Treated Casually Like 'Weather Forecast', Says Government

Centre has said that people are taking the third wave predictions very lightly. (Representational)

The predictions about a third wave of Covid should be taken very seriously, the health ministry said today, pointing to news reports of people flocking to hill stations flagrantly flouting the safety norms. This is the third warning on the subject from the Centre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pointed out this issue earlier - the second instance was at a meeting today.

"People are taking predictions about the third wave like weather prediction reports, very casually. The third wave predictions have to be taken very seriously," said a senior official of the health minister during this evening's official briefing.

"There was a news report which said that people claimed that they were feeling jailed so they came out of their homes," he added.

Earlier in the day, 31,443 new coronavirus cases were reported, the lowest in 118 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death count climbed to 4,10,784 with 2,020 new deaths recorded after as Madhya Pradesh reconciled its fatality data. India's total tally of COVID-19 cases mounted to 3,09,05,819.

Jul 14, 2021 07:25 (IST) Coronavirus: Fully Vaccinated Flyers No Longer Need Negative Covid Report To Enter Mumbai



Passengers flying to Mumbai, Maharashtra, who have received both the shots of COVID-19 vaccine will no longer need to carry negative RT-PCR test reports, the government said on Tuesday. Amid rising COVID-19 cases during the deadly second wave in the country, the Maharashtra government had in May imposed restrictions on domestic passengers and asked them to carry a report of negative RT-PCR test conducted 48 hours prior to their journey.