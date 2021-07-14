Coronavirus Live Update: 3rd Wave Predictions Treated Casually Like 'Weather Forecast', Says Government

The predictions about a third wave of Covid should be taken very seriously, the health ministry said today, pointing to news reports of people flocking to hill stations flagrantly flouting the safety norms. This is the third warning on the subject from the Centre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pointed out this issue earlier - the second instance was at a meeting today.
"People are taking predictions about the third wave like weather prediction reports, very casually. The third wave predictions have to be taken very seriously," said a senior official of the health minister during this evening's official briefing.
"There was a news report which said that people claimed that they were feeling jailed so they came out of their homes," he added.
Earlier in the day, 31,443 new coronavirus cases were reported, the lowest in 118 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
The death count climbed to 4,10,784 with 2,020 new deaths recorded after as Madhya Pradesh reconciled its fatality data. India's total tally of COVID-19 cases mounted to 3,09,05,819.
