Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: 11,106 Covid Cases In India

More than 46 lakh vaccine doses have been administered in India. (Representational)

India saw a single-day rise of 11,106 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's tally to 3,44,89,623, while the active cases declined to 1,26,620, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

The death count climbed to 4,65,082 with 459 daily fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 115.73 crore on Friday, the Union health ministry said. More than 46 lakh (46,31,286) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Friday, it said.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

The vaccination exercise, as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from the novel coronavirus infection, continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it underlined.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus cases In India:

Nov 20, 2021 05:39 (IST) US Clears Covid Boosters For All Adults



The United States authorized the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccine boosters for all people aged 18 and older on Friday, as the world's hardest-hit country enters a new winter wave of the pandemic. The United States authorized the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccine boosters for all people aged 18 and older on Friday, as the world's hardest-hit country enters a new winter wave of the pandemic. Read Here