Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: 11,106 Covid Cases In India

More than 46 lakh vaccine doses have been administered in India. (Representational)
India saw a single-day rise of 11,106 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's tally to 3,44,89,623, while the active cases declined to 1,26,620, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Friday.
The death count climbed to 4,65,082 with 459 daily fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.
Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 115.73 crore on Friday, the Union health ministry said. More than 46 lakh (46,31,286) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Friday, it said.
The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.
The vaccination exercise, as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from the novel coronavirus infection, continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it underlined.
US Clears Covid Boosters For All Adults
The United States authorized the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccine boosters for all people aged 18 and older on Friday, as the world's hardest-hit country enters a new winter wave of the pandemic. Read Here
Active COVID-19 infections drop below 9,000 in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu continued to record a decline in new COVID-19 infections as active cases fell below the 9,000 mark on Friday, pushing the tally to 27,18,750.
The state recorded 772 cases and 13 deaths, taking the number to 36,349 till date, a health department bulletin said.
Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 884 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,73,448 leaving 8,953 active infections, the bulletin said.
A total of 1,02,383 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,31,56,461.
Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 120 and 119 cases, respectively, while the remaining was scattered across other districts.
As many as 18 districts reported below 10 COVID-19 infections, while Perambalur and Virudhunagar recorded zero new cases, the bulletin said.