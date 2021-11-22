Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: 10,488 New Covid Cases In India

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 44 straight days (File)

India logged 10,488 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,45,10,413, while the active cases declined to 1,22,714, the lowest in 532 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The deaths climbed to 4,65,662 with 313 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 44 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 147 consecutive days now.

Over 130 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category, said the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are over 22 crore unutilized COVID vaccine doses still available with the states and UTs to be administered. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus cases in India:

Nov 22, 2021 05:39 (IST) Mizoram reports 437 new Covid cases, 2 more fatalities



At least 437 people, including 41 students, teachers and other staff of a private school in Aizawl, tested positive for coronavirus in Mizoram, pushing the tally to 1,31,685, a health department official said on Sunday.

The single-day positivity rate was 13.95 per cent as the new cases were detected from 3,133 samples.

Of the new cases, Aizawl district registered the highest at 225, followed by Lunglei (106) and Kolasib (36), the official said.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 4,900, which is 3.72 per cent of the total cases.

Nov 22, 2021 05:21 (IST) Israel PM sets goal to vaccinate children aged 5-11



Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday that the country's goal is to vaccinate 50 per cent of children aged 5-11 by the end of December.

The remark was made in a meeting between Bennett and general managers of the country's four health maintenance organizations, a spokesperson for Bennett said in a statement.

The managers informed Bennett of the preparation for vaccination rollout for the children.

The move came after the Israeli health ministry decided to approve Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for younger children earlier this month.