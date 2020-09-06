Coronavirus Live Updates: India Third Country To Cross 40 Lakh COVID-19 Cases

About 31 lakh patients have recovered from the infection in the country (File)

A record single-day spike of 86,432 cases has pushed India's coronavirus tally past the 40-lakh mark, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. India is now the third country after the US and Brazil to record 40 lakh cases. The country's caseload has gone from 30 lakh to 40 lakh in just 13 days, faster than the United States and Brazil.

The total number of cases, at 40,23,179, is about 70,000 cases behind Brazil, the world's second worst affected nation after the US. India witnessed 1,089 Covid-related deaths during the 24-hour period taking the total death count to 69,561. About 31 lakh patients have recovered from the infection in the country, pushing the recovery rate to 77.2 per cent.

