Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reported 33,376 New Cases On Saturday

India recorded 33,376 new cases of COVID-19 and 308 related deaths on Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry. The total death count is now 4,42,317. The country's active caseload stands at 3,91,516, which is 1.18 per cent of the total cases. The recovery rate currently stands at 97.49 per cent, said a ministry release yesterday.
The latest figures on the Co-WIN website show 73,74,35,804 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered in the country, of which 56,15,57,234 were first doses and 17,58,78,570 were second.
Here are the live updates on India coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:
COVID-19 India News: Jharkhand Reports 7 New Cases, Zero Death
Jharkhand reported seven fresh COVID-19 infections and zero deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department on Saturday, reported ANI. Ranchi added three fresh cases, followed by West Singhbhum with two cases and Latehar and East Singhbhum with one case each. After this, the total cases jumped to nearly 3.5 lakh (3,48,062) including 128 active cases. The death count stood at 5,133 with mortality rate of 1.47 per cent. Also, total recoveries reached 3,42,801 wherein 21 recoveries were logged in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate is at 98.48 per cent.
