Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reported 33,376 New Cases On Saturday

India recorded 33,376 new cases of COVID-19 and 308 related deaths on Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry. The total death count is now 4,42,317. The country's active caseload stands at 3,91,516, which is 1.18 per cent of the total cases. The recovery rate currently stands at 97.49 per cent, said a ministry release yesterday.

The latest figures on the Co-WIN website show 73,74,35,804 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered in the country, of which 56,15,57,234 were first doses and 17,58,78,570 were second.

