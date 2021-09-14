Coronavirus Live Updates: India Recorded 27,254 New Cases, 219 Deaths On Monday

New Delhi:
The cumulative coronavirus tally in the country increased to 3,32,64,175 with a single-day rise of 27,254 new infections on Monday.
According to yesterday's data by the Union Health Ministry, the active cases have declined to 3,74,269, while the total death count has increased to 4,42,874 with 219 new fatalities being reported on Monday.
The active caseload comprise 1.13 per cent of total infections.
Here are the live updates on India coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:
Boris Johnson To Unveil Covid Booster Strategy Under Winter Plan
Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday will unveil how Britain will roll out COVID-19 booster shots for the most vulnerable and elderly as part of his coronavirus strategy for the winter months. Read here.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday will unveil how Britain will roll out COVID-19 booster shots for the most vulnerable and elderly as part of his coronavirus strategy for the winter months. Read here.
COVID-19 Update: England To Offer Covid Vaccines For 12-15 Age Category
All 12- to 15-year-olds in England will be offered a COVID-19 vaccine after top medical advisers said on Monday that children would benefit from reduced disruption to their education, reported AFP. The British government confirmed that the offer would be extended to all children aged 12-15 after a unanimous recommendation by the Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) from the four nations of the United Kingdom.
Rollout to the cohort in England will begin next week. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland set their own health policy, though each devolved administration received the same advice from their respective CMO.