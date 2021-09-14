Coronavirus Live Updates: India Recorded 27,254 New Cases, 219 Deaths On Monday

COVID-19 cases in India: The active caseload comprise 1.13 per cent of total infections. (File)

The cumulative coronavirus tally in the country increased to 3,32,64,175 with a single-day rise of 27,254 new infections on Monday.

According to yesterday's data by the Union Health Ministry, the active cases have declined to 3,74,269, while the total death count has increased to 4,42,874 with 219 new fatalities being reported on Monday.

The active caseload comprise 1.13 per cent of total infections.

Here are the live updates on India coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Sep 14, 2021 06:01 (IST) Boris Johnson To Unveil Covid Booster Strategy Under Winter Plan

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday will unveil how Britain will roll out COVID-19 booster shots for the most vulnerable and elderly as part of his coronavirus strategy for the winter months. Read here.

