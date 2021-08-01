Coronavirus India Live News Update: Over 46.72 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered In India, Says Centre

Cumulatively, 15,52,16,851 people in the 18-44 age group have received the first dose

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 46.72 crore, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

On the 197th day of the countrywide vaccination drive, a total of 53,72,302 vaccine doses were administered -- 38,22,241 beneficiaries vaccinated for the first dose and 15,50,061 for the second dose -- according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm.

The cumulative vaccination coverage of 46,72,59,775 doses is segregated based on the population priority groups, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, China and Australia ramped up Covid-19 curbs Saturday as Delta variant cases surged and tens of thousands rallied in France against restrictions designed to stop the pandemic.

The Delta variant, which was first identified in India, is forcing governments to reimpose tough measures, while other nations are reconsidering plans to open their economies, AFP reported.

Aug 01, 2021 06:07 (IST) Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Assam logs 989 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more fatalities



Assam on Saturday reported 19 more COVID-19 deaths, which took the death count to 5,260, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission. The coronavirus caseload in the northeastern state mounted 5,66,198 with 989 new cases, the lowest since May, PTI reported.