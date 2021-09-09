Coronavirus India Live News Update: India's Vaccination Coverage Crosses 71 Crore Till Date

In the country, more than 73 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday

India's cumulative vaccination coverage crossed 71 crores till date, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

In the country, more than 73 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday till 7 pm, ANI reported.

"In a landmark achievement, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 71 Crore landmark milestone (71,52,54,153) today. More than 73 lakh (73,80,510) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight," read the official ministry release.

Meanwhile, with over 1.7 lakh vaccines administered on the previous day, Delhi's present stock of anti-coronavirus vaccines will only last for six days, according to the health bulletin issued on Wednesday.

The national capital, as on Wednesday morning, had a balance stock of 11,14,800 coronavirus vaccines, out of which 9,97,910 doses were of Covishield and 1,16,890 of Covaxin, PTI reported.

