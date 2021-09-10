Coronavirus India Live News Update: Delhi Records Zero Covid Death, 35 New Cases

On March 2, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. (File)

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Thursday, while 35 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

Only one fatality due to Covid has been reported this month, on September 7, according to official figures.

The data said no death was recorded on July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11-13, August 16, August 20, August 21-24 and August 26-29, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, the White House on Thursday ramped up Covid-19 vaccine and testing mandates in a campaign due to be outlined by President Joe Biden that will affect some 100 million people, including employees at many private companies, federal workers and healthcare staff.

While the US government has yet to consider the kinds of national mandates seen in some other countries, Biden's new "six-pronged" plan amounts to his most aggressive steps so far against the surging Delta variant, AFP reported.

