Coronavirus LIVE Updates: COVID-19 Cases Cross 65 Lakh-Mark In India

Coronavirus cases in India: A total of 1,01,782 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 till now. (File)

India's COVID-19 tally has crossed the 65-lakh mark with 75,829 new coronavirus cases and 1,069 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry data released on Sunday morning shows.

The country now has 65,49,373 total cases of coronavirus, including 9,37,625 active cases and 55,09,766 recoveries. A total of 1,01,782 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 till now.

Meanwhile, India continues to occupy the top global position with the maximum number of COVID-19 recoveries and accounts for 21 per cent of the recovered cases worldwide, while its share in the total cases stands at 18.6 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said. India has also maintained its global position with one of the lowest COVID-19 case fatality rates (CFR) when compared to several other countries.

While the global CFR stands at 2.97 per cent as on date, the comparative figure for India is 1.56 per cent, it said.

Here are the LIVE updates on Coronavirus cases: