Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Total 3.05 Crore Covid Cases In India, Over 4 Lakh Deaths

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Active cases constitute only 1.58 per cent of India's total cases

With less than 40,000 fresh Covid cases recorded on Monday, India registered the lowest daily rise since March 19 amid easing of curbs in several parts after tough restrictions due to the second wave. 723 deaths were recorded on Monday

India has logged 3,05,85,229 Covid cases since the start of the pandemic and 4,02,728 deaths.

The active cases, however, constitute only 1.58 per cent of India's total cases, says the Health Ministry. "Daily recoveries continue to outnumber daily cases for the 53rd consecutive day," an official statement read.

India's daily positivity rate - which indicates the number of people testing Covid positive for every 100 tests - stood at 2.61 per cent on Monday. It has been less than 5 per cent for 28 consecutive days in signs of relief.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Jul 06, 2021 06:00 (IST) UK Set To Lift Facemask, Social Distancing Rules On July 19

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday revealed plans to lift most of England's legal coronavirus restrictions, including face masks and social distancing from July 19, urging personal responsibility rather than government edict.

Johnson had initially aimed for a full reopening on June 21, but was forced to push back the date because of a surge in the highly contagious Delta variant.

That variant now accounts for nearly all new Covid-19 cases in Britain, and infection rates have soared, sparking concern.