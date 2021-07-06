Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Total 3.05 Crore Covid Cases In India, Over 4 Lakh Deaths

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Active cases constitute only 1.58 per cent of India's total cases (File),
With less than 40,000 fresh Covid cases recorded on Monday, India registered the lowest daily rise since March 19 amid easing of curbs in several parts after tough restrictions due to the second wave. 723 deaths were recorded on Monday
India has logged 3,05,85,229 Covid cases since the start of the pandemic and 4,02,728 deaths.
The active cases, however, constitute only 1.58 per cent of India's total cases, says the Health Ministry. "Daily recoveries continue to outnumber daily cases for the 53rd consecutive day," an official statement read.
India's daily positivity rate - which indicates the number of people testing Covid positive for every 100 tests - stood at 2.61 per cent on Monday. It has been less than 5 per cent for 28 consecutive days in signs of relief.
UK Set To Lift Facemask, Social Distancing Rules On July 19
Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday revealed plans to lift most of England's legal coronavirus restrictions, including face masks and social distancing from July 19, urging personal responsibility rather than government edict.
Johnson had initially aimed for a full reopening on June 21, but was forced to push back the date because of a surge in the highly contagious Delta variant.
That variant now accounts for nearly all new Covid-19 cases in Britain, and infection rates have soared, sparking concern.
Germany Lifts Ban On Travellers From India, UK, Portugal
Germany's health agency said on Monday five so-called virus variant countries would be reclassified as "high incidence areas", lifting a ban on entry for travellers from those nations who are not German residents or citizens.
The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said India, Nepal, Russia, Portugal and the UK would be reclassified from Wednesday, meaning any traveller will be able to enter as long as they observe quarantine and testing rules.
Germany introduced its "virus variant country" travel category in a bid to stop new coronavirus variants that have not yet spread widely on home soil.