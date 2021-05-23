Coronavirus India Live Updates: Over 8,800 Affected By Black Fungus

Coronavirus Updates: Nearly 9,000 people have been infected with Black Fungus across the country.

Nearly 9,000 people have been infected with mucormycosis or Black Fungus across the country, Union Minister Sadananda Gowda said today. In view of the rapid surge, the government has sent over 23,000 additional vials of a key drug used for the treatment of the fungal infection to the affected states, he added.

India on Saturday recorded new cases of coronavirus infection at over 2.57 lakh, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,62 crore according to the Union Health Ministry data. The country saw a new record with 20,66,285 samples tested since yesterday.

The COVID-19 active caseload is 29,23,400 which now comprises 11.63 per cent of the total infections.

After recording over 3 lakh cases for nearly three weeks, India's daily cases dropped below the mark earlier this week. Nearly 30,000 Covid patients have died since May 15.

