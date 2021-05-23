Coronavirus India Live Updates: Over 8,800 Affected By Black Fungus

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India on Saturday recorded new cases of coronavirus infection at over 2.57 lakh, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,62 crore.

Coronavirus Updates: Nearly 9,000 people have been infected with Black Fungus across the country.

Nearly 9,000 people have been infected with mucormycosis or Black Fungus across the country, Union Minister Sadananda Gowda said today. In view of the rapid surge, the government has sent over 23,000 additional vials of a key drug used for the treatment of the fungal infection to the affected states, he added.

India on Saturday recorded new cases of coronavirus infection at over 2.57 lakh, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,62 crore according to the Union Health Ministry data. The country saw a new record with 20,66,285 samples tested since yesterday.

The COVID-19 active caseload is 29,23,400 which now comprises 11.63 per cent of the total infections.

After recording over 3 lakh cases for nearly three weeks, India's daily cases dropped below the mark earlier this week. Nearly 30,000 Covid patients have died since May 15.

May 23, 2021 06:34 (IST)
Over 8,800 Affected By Black Fungus, 23,000 Vials Sent To States: Minister
"After a detailed review of rising number of cases of #Mucormycosis in various states, a total of 23,680 additional vials of #Amphotericin- B have been allocated to all States/UTs today. The Allocation has been made based on total number of patients which is approximately 8,848 across country," Mr Gowda, the Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers, tweeted along with the break-up of the number of vials allocated to the affected states.