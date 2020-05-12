S Jaishankar Holds 1st Virtual Meet With Denmark Counterpart Amid COVID-19

"Couldn't be with a better counterpart," S Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting (File)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today held his first virtual joint commission meeting with his Denmark counterpart Jeppe Kofod, wherein the two leaders discussed COVID-19 and close cooperation in green and sustainable economic recovery.

"Did my first virtual Joint Commission today. Couldn't be with a better counterpart - FM @JeppeKofod of #Denmark. Would encourage colleagues in other countries to follow suit," Mr Jaishankar tweeted.

"A productive review of our ties. Strengthened focus on cleantech, urbanisation, renewable energy, green solutions and food processing. And an even stronger political partnership," he said in another tweet.

On his part, Mr Kofod said prospects of green strategic partnership between the two countries hold great potential.

"Highly constructive talk with my Indian counterpart @DrSJaishankar in format of India-Denmark Joint Commission. Discussed #Covid_19, close cooperation in green and sustainable economic recovery. Prospects of green strategic partnership between our countries holds great potential," the Denmark Foreign Minister in a tweet.

