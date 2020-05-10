Coronavirus Cases In India Inch Closer To 63,000-Mark, 2,109 Deaths: 10 Points

The government on Saturday revised its guidelines for mild COVID-19 cases. No Reverse transcription PCR or RT-PCR tests - conducted to detect the presence of pathogens in the body - will be done for coronavirus patients showing mild symptoms before they are discharged, the Union Health Ministry said. The revised guidelines come amid a surge in COVID-19 cases that have increased the burden on hospitals.

Kerala is under a complete lockdown today, the state government said on Saturday, adding that nothing will be allowed to open except essential services. "With a view to prevent the spread of COVID-19, improve the quality of life, reduce the carbon emissions, protect the environment and greenery of the state... Sundays will be observed as total shut down days until further orders," the Kerala government said in a statement soon after announcing that state has achieved a flat curve.

Two Indians, who were among the 363 brought back from Abu Dhabi and Dubai via special Air India flights that landed in Kerala on Thursday, have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday evening during his daily press briefings. One of the infected individuals is being treated in Kozhikode, while the second is receiving treatment in Kochi, the government added. The southern state had reported the first three coronavirus cases in the country about three months ago.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 48 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours - the biggest single-day spike in the number of deaths in the state. The state also crossed the 20,000-mark with 1,165 fresh cases, taking the total number of cases to 20,228 with 779 deaths, the state health department said in a statement. Of the 48 deaths, 27 COVID fatalities were reported from Mumbai, nine from Pune, eight from Malegaon, and one each from Pune district, Nanded and Amravati.

An Uttar Pradesh doctor, 58, who was the first COVID-19 patient to receive plasma therapy in the state, died of a heart attack on Saturday. His condition had improved drastically after receiving the treatment, a Lucknow hospital said in a statement, adding he tested negative for the virus on Saturday. "A 58-year-old, Orai-resident doctor was admitted in KGMU (King George Medical University) coronavirus ward. After the therapy, his lung condition had improved a lot. Unfortunately, he developed a urinary tract infection. He was treated for the condition, and was subjected to dialysis. His two samples were found to be coronavirus negative," the hospital said.

Aarogya Setu, the government's mobile application developed to track COVID-19 patients, has emerged as a powerful tool to curb the spread of COVID-19 as it helped alert authorities about more than 650 hotspots across the country and over 300 "emerging hotspots" which could have been missed otherwise, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has said.

The Health Ministry will send its teams to 10 states with surging coronavirus cases that will help the state health departments implement containment measures in areas affected by the pandemic. The teams, consisting of a senior Health Ministry officer, a joint secretary-level nodal officer and a public health expert, will be sent to Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

567 foreign nationals - lodged in quarantine centres in Delhi after attending a congregation of an Islamic sect in March - should be handed over to the police if they test negative for coronavirus, a senior Delhi official said in an order on Saturday. "567 members of Tablighi Jamaat (in Delhi) are foreigners. Those who have tested negative and are still living in Delhi quarantine centres, must be handed over to the Delhi police as per the Union Home Ministry's order," Delhi's Divisional Commissioner said in an order.

Worldwide, the number of novel coronavirus cases surpassed four million-mark on Saturday, There are now at least 4,001,437 cases of coronavirus around the world, with 277,127 deaths.