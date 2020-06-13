In Video Message, Arvind Kejriwal Shares Number For Volunteer Doctors

Delhi, with over 38,000 cases and over 1,200 deaths, is the third worst coronavirus-hit state

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tweeted an appeal seeking volunteer doctors to give free telephonic consultation to people in the national capital as it grapples with one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the country. His video comes amid claims that Delhi's health infrastructure is crumbling because of the massive growth in coronavirus cases.

"I appeal to all doctors to volunteer for Delhi government's Corona Telemedicine Helpline. Give a missed call now to 08047192219 to register. The people of Delhi need your support in this difficult hour," he tweeted.

I appeal to all doctors to volunteer for Delhi government's Corona Telemedicine Helpline. Give a missed call now to 08047192219 to register. The people of Delhi need your support in this difficult hour. #DelhiFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/7C7q0TstOB — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 13, 2020

In his appeal, Mr Kejriwal said people from all sections of the society will have to come together to fight the pandemic.

"Coronavirus has spread to the entire world. It is also rapidly spreading in our country. It is spreading in Delhi as well. In the history of humanity, we have not faced a bigger crisis... it is such a big problem that we will have to come together to fight it," he said.

"The way the government is helping people to get treatment, the society's doctors have also come together to help people. These doctors have been given guidance, consultation to people over phone. If you are a doctor and you want to give free medical advice to people than join us on this number," he added.

Delhi, with over 38,000 cases and over 1,200 deaths, is the third worst coronavirus-hit state in the country. There have been reports on social media that COVID-19 patients were turned away, citing non-availability of beds.

Mr Kejriwal had last month announced that Delhi's COVID-19 beds would be reserved for residents only. His decision, however, was overturned by Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

Coronavirus patients are being treated "worse than animals", the Supreme Court said on Friday as it pulled up the Delhi government over the "horrendous, horrific and pathetic" situation in the national capital. The situation is also "grim" in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, the top court said.