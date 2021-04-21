Imran Khan Wishes Manmohan Singh Speedy Recovery From COVID-19

Imran Khan recently recovered from COVID-19. (File)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday wished a speedy recovery to former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Mr Singh, 88, is admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre in Delhi, which is a dedicated COVID facility, with a mild fever on Monday.

"Wishing ex Indian PM Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery from Covid 19," Imran Khan, who recently recovered from COVID-19, said in a tweet.

Mr Singh had taken two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 4 and April 3.