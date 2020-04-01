Haryana Awards 'COVID Soldiers' For Creativity During Lockdown

Haryana has suffered Rs 3,000 crore revenue loss this month amid lockdown, Manohar Lal Khattar said

The Haryana government has come up with a competition - COVID Soldier - in order to ensure the people of the state are productively engaged during the nationwide lockdown, imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 caused by a novel coronavirus.

Haryana has launched the competition even as citizens across the country are fighting the global pandemic by staying in their homes since Prime Minister Narendra Modi shut down the country from March 24 midnight.

Those who wish to take part in the competition can visit the official website of the Haryana government - https://haryana.mygov.in/. The participants will have to submit innovative ideas regarding hygiene best practices like washing hands, social distancing, and preventing the spread of rumors related to COVID-19.

Under the competition, which began on March 21, the selected entries for original poems, songs, stories will be awarded cash prizes every day.

No fresh COVID-19 case was detected today in Haryana which has seen 29 coronavirus cases so far, a bulletin issued by the state health department said. The figure does not include the 14 Italian tourists who were earlier admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon for treatment.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday that the state has suffered a revenue loss of nearly Rs 3,000 crore this month and the figure is set to double next month in the wake of the situation arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi has imposed a 21-day lockdown that will end in mid-April in an attempt to contain the spread of the contagious disease which has infected over 1,600 people in the country and over 8 lakh worldwide.