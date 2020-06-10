Action Against Health Body-Linked Hospitals If They Refuse Treatment: Centre

Action will be be taken in case of violation of the guidelines, the guidelines said. (Representational)

Action would be initiated against all CGHS empanelled hospitals designated as COVID and non-COVID facilities for denying treatment to coronavirus infected patients and to those suffering from other diseases, the Union Health Ministry said.

The warning was issued after the ministry reviewed representations from Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) beneficiaries regarding difficulties they were facing in availing treatment at private hospitals and diagnostic centres empanelled under the scheme.

"The matter has been reviewed and it is now decided to reiterate that all CGHS empanelled hospitals, which are notified as COVID-hospitals by state governments shall provide treatment facilities to CGHS beneficiaries as per norms of the scheme, for all COVID-19 related treatments."

"Similarly, it is directed that all the CGHS empanelled hospitals, which are not notified as COVID Hospitals shall not deny treatment facilities or admission to CGHS beneficiaries and shall charge as per norms, for all other treatments. Suitable action shall be taken in case of violation of the guidelines," an order issued on June 9 read.

The scheme presently has around 36 lakh beneficiaries and 12 lakh cardholders, an official said.