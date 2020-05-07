Delhi Records Highest COVID-19 Cases, Most Recoveries In A Day

Delhi is the third worst-hit state in the country after Maharashtra and Gujarat (File)

Delhi on Thursday reported 448 new coronavirus cases - its highest one day spike - taking the total to 5,980. The death figure also saw a marginal jump as it reached 66 with one addition in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate shot up to 32.29 per cent on Thursday. Delhi reported 389 recoveries within 24 hours, its highest one-day figure so far. Total 1,931 coronavirus patients have been cured of the disease, government data said.

There are 3,983 active cases, the Delhi Health Department said.

The previous largest single-day spike in Delhi was 428 on Wednesday when the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 5,532, including 65 deaths.

Delhi is the third worst-hit state in the country after Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had last week said that the time had come "to re-open Delhi".

"We will have to be ready to live with coronavirus," the Chief Minister had said at a press conference, announcing a series of relaxations in keeping with the centre's guidelines.

The Chief Minister has allowed standalone shops, private offices with 33 per cent workforce, self-employed people including domestic helps and technicians, to operate in non-hotspot zones.

He has also allowed the opening of liquor shops --a rich source of revenue for the cash-strapped state. Since Monday, thousands have been seen gathered outside the liquor shops, defying all rules of social distancing.