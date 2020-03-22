Coronavirus: Delhi Officials To Check If 35,000 Foreign Returnees Self-Quarantined

Delhi has shut public transport, sealed its borders and closed shops (File)

The Delhi government has directed top district officials to verify that the 35,000 people, who returned from abroad since March 1, have put themselves in mandatory 14-day self-quarantine. The officers would have to ensure that all those who have come in contact with the foreign returnees spend at least two weeks in isolation.

The Arvind Kejriwal government has also ruled that those tested positive for coronavirus would be put in isolation in hospitals. They will only be discharged when the doctors say so.

Delhi was placed under lockdown today till March 31 - part of the imposition of nationwide restrictions to battle the highly contagious coronavirus, which has killed over 11,000 globally and infected nearly 350 people in the country.

Delhi has shut public transport, sealed its borders and closed shops, allowing in only the essential items. The Delhi Metro has already announced that it will stop services till Mach 31 and the Delhi Police have imposed prohibitory orders across the city, banning gatherings of more than four people.