Delhi May See Around 14,000 New Covid Cases Today: State Health Minister

Delhi is likely to report around 14,000 fresh COVID-19 cases today, state Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, a day after the national capital witnessed its biggest single-day spike in nearly eight months. The minister, however, ruled out the possibility of a lockdown in the national capital.

"Covid cases in Delhi have seen a sharp rise in the past few days. Many more cases have come, today it is going to be near 14,000," Mr Jain said.

"Right now the death ratio is 1 on 1000. The situation is fine as compared to last time. Yesterday we had 9,000 beds, today it has become 12,000, so our preparations are complete. We are now conducting close to 90,000 tests," he said

The number of Covid cases in the city nearly doubled on Wednesday, shooting up from 5481 to 10,665 in the biggest single-day spike since May 12. Eight deaths were also recorded -- the highest since June 26.

The positivity rate was 11.88 per cent -- the highest since May 14. The spike in Covid cases is also being accompanied by higher numbers of hospitalisations.

Leaves of all Delhi government officials and staff have been cancelled to ensure adequate manpower to handle Covid wave, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has said.