Delhi Family, COVID-19 +ve, Suspects Guard Who Attended Mosque Event

All three members of the family are at a hospital after being diagnosed with virus (Representational)

After three members of a family in south Delhi contracted coronavirus, their guard, who allegedly attended the religious gathering of Islamic sect Tablighi Jamaat, has been charged by the police.

The family, which stays in Defence Colony, told the police the only way they could have been infected with COVID-19 was through their guard, who often entered their kitchen to deliver essentials from the market.

The guard "allegedly attended" the Tablighi Jamaat meet last month and is missing, said a police notice warning other residents. The notice cautioned residents to be alert and keep an eye on their daily helps, drivers and guards. "Despite taking best possible precautions" the family failed to avoid the infection, the notice points out.

All three members of the family are at a private hospital after being diagnosed with coronavirus on Saturday. They had gone to the hospital with symptoms a day before.

"Our preliminary enquiry indicates doubt towards their guard Mustaqim, who was quite close to the family and used to move in and out of the house frequently," said the police notice, adding that he had been used by other residents as well.

The family reportedly told the police that they suspected their guard because none of them went out or met anyone. "Our guard used to get household essentials and he would enter the kitchen. We used to touch the goods he brought only after a day, but we still believe the infection was from him," the family said, according to the police.

The guard, who stays in Okhla, went missing on Friday. He was later tracked down and quarantined. He has also been tested but the report is not out yet.

Delhi has 576 cases of coronavirus, including nine deaths. A large number of cases have been traced to the Tablighi Jamaat meeting at Markaz Nizamuddin, the headquarters of the Islamic missionary sect. The meeting was held in defiance of COVID-19 warnings and social distancing guidelines. The sect's members travelled all over India, leading to a spurt in infection in several states.

Across India, the number of cases is now 5,194, including 149 deaths.

World 14,30,298 Cases 10,46,972 Active 3,01,196 Recovered 82,130 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 184 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 14,30,298 and 82,130 have died; 10,46,972 are active cases and 3,01,196 have recovered as on April 8, 2020 at 9:47 am.