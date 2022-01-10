5-10% Hospitalisation Rate For 3rd Wave, May Change Rapidly: Government

Coronavirus: India has witnessing an alarming surge in Covid cases in the last few days.

India is witnessing a hospitalisation rate of 5-10 per cent in the third wave, the government said today, adding that the situation is "dynamic and evolving".

Hospital care - needed in the second wave - was in the range of 20-30 per cent, according to the official data.

A rise in Covid cases and an increase in positivity rate "is being witnessed in various parts of the country, the Health Ministry underlined, stressing that - "The rise, it appears, is being driven by the Variant of Concern (VOC) "Omicron" and the continued presence of another VoC "Delta" in large geographies across the country."

While the country is witnessing an alarming surge in Covid cases over the past few days, Delhi, Maharashtra and other states have been insisting they are prepared to handle the surge with an adequate number of hospital beds.