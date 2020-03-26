Prashant Kishor's Praise After 'Shame On Nitish Kumar' Tweet

Coronavirus: Bihar has three coronavirus cases including one death

Prashant Kishor praised his former party boss Nitish Kumar today for the Bihar government's Rs 100-crore relief package for migrants, amending his tone overnight from "shame on you". The poll strategist posted a tweet welcoming the Bihar government's measures in the coronavirus fight "after all the public outcry".

"After all the public outcry, GoB (Bihar government) has announced new measures to help daily wage workers and poor people stranded across India due to the #lockdown. This includes additional fund of 100Cr from the Chief Minister's relief fund. Thank you all for adding your voice to the cause," Prashant Kishor tweeted, along with a folded hands emoji for Nitish Kumar, his political mentor-turned-adversary.

After all the public outcry, GoB has announced new measures to help daily wage workers & poor people stranded across India due to the #lockdown. This includes additional fund of 100Cr from CM relief fund.



Thank you all for adding your voice to the cause. @NitishKumar जी को भी ???????? pic.twitter.com/YFM6tDZi9s — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) March 26, 2020

Yesterday, Mr Kishor had accused Nitish Kumar of abandoning "hundreds of poor people from Bihar" trapped in Delhi and other parts of the country amid the lockdown. "Hundreds of poor people of Bihar in Delhi and other places are locked down, trapped because of Nitish Kumarji. When governments all over are helping their people, why is the Bihar government not (helping) these people (or) arranging some immediate relief? Shame on Nitish Kumar," the strategist had tweeted. He was expelled from Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United in January for being openly critical of the Chief Minister's stand on the controversial citizenship law.

Apart from a Rs 100 crore for migrant workers stuck in other states as well as those returning to Bihar, Nitish Kumar declared that schools would be converted to shelter homes and food would be provided to the poorest in these shelters.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a 21-day national lockdown, migrant workers rushed to get back to their home states, with heart-breaking tales emerging.

On Tuesday, a young boy unable to get a bus to Bihar broke down and cried while speaking to NDTV. "I want to go home," he said, tears streaming down his face.

Bihar has three coronavirus cases including one death, according to the health ministry. Across India, the number of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 649, including 593 active cases and 42 people who have been cured or discharged from hospitals, the government says.