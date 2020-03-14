Coronavirus Outbreak Live Updates: US Embassy In India Cancels All Visa Appointments From March 16

Coronavirus: The woman was the sixth case of coronavirus to be reported from the capital.

The US Embassy and Consulates in India have cancelled all visa appointments from March 16 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. US President Donald Trump on Friday officially declared a national emergency that he said would give states and territories access to up to USD 50 billion in federal funds to combat coronavirus. A statement issued by the US Embassy here said, "US Mission India posts, in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, are cancelling immigrant and nonimmigrant visa appointments from March 16, 2020, onward."

A 68-year-old woman has died of coronavirus in Delhi, the government said on Friday, in the second death linked to the global pandemic in the country. The woman was the sixth case of coronavirus to be reported from the capital and had other conditions including high blood pressure and diabetes. A resident of West Delhi, she had come in contact with her son who had contracted the virus after travelling to Switzerland and Italy last month.

US President Donald Trump announced a national state of emergency on Friday, freeing up $50 billion in federal funds for the battle against the coronavirus pandemic as he vowed to "vastly" ramp up testing capacity. "To unleash the full power of the federal government, I'm officially declaring a national emergency," Trump told a news conference on the White House lawn. "The next eight weeks are critical," he said. "We can learn and we will turn a corner on this virus.

Around 4,000 people who had come in contact with the infected people have been identified and were being tracked while 42,000 people across the country are under community surveillance, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health Lav Aggarwal said at a news conference. The World Health Organization meanwhile said that Europe was now the "epicentre" for the global coronavirus pandemic that has now killed more than 5,000 people, with cases around the world topping 1.34 lakh, according to news agency AFP.

Here are the Updates on Coronavirus Outbreak:

Mar 14, 2020 08:57 (IST) Embassy asks Indian students in the US to avoid travelling



Soon after President Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency to combat the novel coronavirus, the Indian Embassy in the US asked the large Indian students'' community to avoid all non-essential domestic and international travel. There are over 200,000 Indian students studying in various educational institutions and universities in the US. "Please avoid all non-essential domestic or international travel," the embassy here said in an advisory to Indian students. For official advisories on domestic and international travel, the students have been asked to check the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Mar 14, 2020 08:55 (IST) Woman dies of coronavirus in Delhi



A 68-year-old woman has died of coronavirus in Delhi, the government said on Friday, in the second death linked to the global pandemic in the country. The woman was the sixth case of coronavirus to be reported from the capital and had other conditions including high blood pressure and diabetes. A resident of West Delhi, she had come in contact with her son who had contracted the virus after travelling to Switzerland and Italy last month.

A 68-year-old woman has died of coronavirus in Delhi, the government said on Friday, in the second death linked to the global pandemic in the country. The woman was the sixth case of coronavirus to be reported from the capital and had other conditions including high blood pressure and diabetes. A resident of West Delhi, she had come in contact with her son who had contracted the virus after travelling to Switzerland and Italy last month.

Mar 14, 2020 08:54 (IST) Infosys vacates building in Bengaluru over coronavirus scare



Global software major Infosys vacated one of its buildings in Bengaluru after a team member was suspected for coronavirus (COVID-19), an official said on Friday. "To ensure preparedness, we are evacuating only the IIPM building as a precautionary measure on receiving information that a team member from the building may have been in proximity to COVID-19 suspect," said IT major's Bengaluru development centre head Gururaj Deshpande in an e-mail. Global software major Infosys vacated one of its buildings in Bengaluru after a team member was suspected for coronavirus (COVID-19), an official said on Friday. "To ensure preparedness, we are evacuating only the IIPM building as a precautionary measure on receiving information that a team member from the building may have been in proximity to COVID-19 suspect," said IT major's Bengaluru development centre head Gururaj Deshpande in an e-mail.