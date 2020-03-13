Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 120 Indians From Iran To Reach Jaisalmer Today, To Be Quarantined At Army Facility

Coronavirus: A 76-year-old man in Karnataka has died of coronavirus.

About 120 Indians, being evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Iran in an Air India flight, will reach Jaisalmer in Rajasthan today and will be quarantined at an Army facility, a defence spokesperson said on Thursday. "They will be quarantined at an Indian Army facility created under the aegis of Southern Command. The patients will be transferred from the airport post their initial screening to the quarantine facility under the escort of civil administration," defence spokesperson Col Sombit Ghosh said. He said that another batch of approximately 250 people, to be airlifted from Iran on March 15, will also be quarantined at the Army facility in Jaisalmer. The Ministry of Defence has set up seven more quarantine facilities for COVID-19 patients, especially for Indian citizens being brought to back from coronavirus-hit countries. The facilities have been set up at Jaisalmer, Suratgadh, Jhansi, Jodhpur, Deolali, Kolkata and Chennai.

On the other hand, a 76-year-old man who died in north Karnataka's Kalaburagi district on Tuesday has tested positive for novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, Health Minister B Sriramulu said late Thursday night. The victim had returned to India on February 29 after a month-long stay in Saudi Arabia and had been screened on arrival at Hyderabad airport. He had displayed no symptoms at that time.

Here are the Updates on Coronavirus Outbreak:

Mar 13, 2020 08:46 (IST) Tom Hanks says tackling Coronavirus isolation "one-day-at-a-time"



Oscar-winner Tom Hanks said he and his wife were taking their new roles as quarantined coronavirus patients in their stride Friday, urging the public to heed the advice of experts. Holed up in a Gold Coast hospital in Australia, Hanks 63, said he and singer-songwriter partner Rita Wilson were taking the enforced isolation "one-day-at-a-time". In a social media post to fans, Hanks said the couple "want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else."



Mar 13, 2020 08:18 (IST) Delhi schools, colleges, cinemas shut till March 31 due to Coronavirus



All schools, colleges and cinema halls in Delhi will remain shut till March 31 as a measure to counter the coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced today. The Delhi government had shut the primary schools earlier this month, the secondary classes were left open in view of the exams. Today, the Chief Minister declared, "All cinema halls to remain shut in Delhi till 31st March. Schools and colleges where exams are not being held will also remain closed". Delhi has also declared coronavirus as an epidemic.

Mar 13, 2020 08:04 (IST) Disney Closes theme parks in California, Florida over Coronavirus



Walt Disney Co will close its theme parks in California and Florida and its resort in Paris from this weekend through the end of the month due to the global outbreak of coronavirus, the company said on Thursday. Disney Cruise Line will suspend all new departures starting Saturday through the end of the month, the company said. Walt Disney Co will close its theme parks in California and Florida and its resort in Paris from this weekend through the end of the month due to the global outbreak of coronavirus, the company said on Thursday. Disney Cruise Line will suspend all new departures starting Saturday through the end of the month, the company said.

Mar 13, 2020 07:53 (IST) Justin Trudeau's wife tests positive for Coronavirus



The wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for the new coronavirus, his office said late Thursday. "Sophie Gregoire Trudeau was tested for COVID-19 today. The test came back positive," the Prime Minister's office said in a statement.

