Watch: 5-Star Hotel Staff's Big Welcome For Doctors Fighting COVID-19

Medical professionals in Delhi on the frontlines of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic are being given the choice to move in to luxury hotels if they want to self-isolate away from their families.

On Sunday, The Lalit posted a video of their staff welcoming doctors who are going to be staying at the 5-star hotel.

Doctors and nurses are being hailed as heroes in the stiff battle against coronavirus across the world.

Many are leading the charge in containing the crisis in the face of shortage of equipment and essentials.

The Delhi government had announced last month that it will pay to lodge doctors at five-star hotels if they want to self-isolate.

Doctors of LNJP and GB Pant hospitals in Delhi will be put up at The Lalit where 100 rooms will be booked in the hotel and the state government will fully fund their stay, an order from Health Minister Satyender Jain had said.

While they have been hailed as heroes, doctors, nurses and other staff handling coronavirus patients have faced discrimination in many parts of the country.

There have since been reports of landlords evicting doctors who have treated coronavirus patients and neighbours harassing them.

India has registered more than 4,000 cases of coronavirus and over 100 deaths since the outbreak began earlier this year.

