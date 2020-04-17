Coronavirus Doubling Rate Down To 6.2 Days From 3 Days Before Lockdown

"The doubling rate in 19 states and Union Territories are even lower than the average doubling rate," Health Ministry official Lav Aggarwal said.

Coronavirus Doubling Rate Down To 6.2 Days From 3 Days Before Lockdown

The recovery rate has also improved, officials said (Representational)

New Delhi:

The doubling rate of coronavirus cases is down to 6.2 days, compared to three days before the nationwide lockdown that started last month, the government said today.

"Before the lockdown, doubling rate of COVID19 cases was about 3 days, but according to data in the past seven days, the doubling rate of cases now stands at 6.2 days," said Health Ministry official Lav Aggarwal.

"The doubling rate in 19 states and Union Territories are even lower than the average doubling rate," he added.

The government also said the recovery rate had improved. The ratio between recovered #COVID19 patients and deaths stands at 80 to 20 in India, which is higher than several other countries, said the official.

"We have been witnessing average growth factor at 1.2 since April 1 which stood at 2.1 (average) between March 15 - March 31. Therefore, there is a 40 per cent decline in average growth factor even as we increased #COVID19 testings," Mr Aggarawal said.

Comments
Coronavirus Recovery RateCoronavirus doubling rateCoronavirus in India
Web Stories
Gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Food How To Make Sheer Khurma Dessert At Home
Health Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Travel 9 Best Things To Do On Your Trip To Agra
Fashion How To Work From Home in Style
Entertainment Meet Alia Bhatt's Best Friend, Akansha
Beauty Stop Dandruff In Its Track With Easy Home Remedies
Tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Related

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com