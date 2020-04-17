Coronavirus Doubling Rate Down To 6.2 Days From 3 Days Before Lockdown

The recovery rate has also improved, officials said (Representational)

The doubling rate of coronavirus cases is down to 6.2 days, compared to three days before the nationwide lockdown that started last month, the government said today.

"Before the lockdown, doubling rate of COVID19 cases was about 3 days, but according to data in the past seven days, the doubling rate of cases now stands at 6.2 days," said Health Ministry official Lav Aggarwal.

"The doubling rate in 19 states and Union Territories are even lower than the average doubling rate," he added.

The government also said the recovery rate had improved. The ratio between recovered #COVID19 patients and deaths stands at 80 to 20 in India, which is higher than several other countries, said the official.

"We have been witnessing average growth factor at 1.2 since April 1 which stood at 2.1 (average) between March 15 - March 31. Therefore, there is a 40 per cent decline in average growth factor even as we increased #COVID19 testings," Mr Aggarawal said.