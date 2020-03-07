Coughing Sounds To Spread Coronavirus Awareness On BSNL, Jio Connections

India saw its biggest jump in number of coronavirus cases this week. (Representational)

Amid scare over coronavirus, which has spread to 90 countries across the world since it first broke out in China in December, the central government has been trying to reinforce its message of following preventive measures to curb its spread. In one such step, a message is now being played out for those calling mobile phone users subscribed to BSNL and Jio.

The callers can listen to a recorded message on preventive steps against the illness that has infected 31 people in the country so far. "To educate people on the preventive measures against the spread of COVID 19, the central government has put a pre-call awareness message," a health official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The message begins with a coughing sound. "You can stop novel coronavirus from spreading. Protect your face with a handkerchief while coughing or sneezing. Clean hands with soap continuously," the message is played out in Hindi and English.

"Do not touch face, eyes or nose. If someone has cough, fever or brethlesness maintain 1 meter distance. If needed, visit the nearest health centre immediately," it further says.

Coronavirus outbreak, which started in China's Wuhan city, has infected over 100,000 people across the world. India saw its biggest jump in the number of cases as infections soared to 31 this week, nearly 29,000 people are under watch for suspected infection.

The biggest cluster to get infected in the country so far is a group of Italian tourists who landed in Delhi last month and travelled to Rajasthan. Sixteen of these 23 Italians tested positive for coronavirus this week. One Indian along with them has also been infected.

Italy has emerged as another hub of the illness outside China after reporting over 100 deaths.



