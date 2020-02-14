China Says Appreciates India's Offer To Help Deal With Coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak has spiralled into a global health emergency.

China said on Friday that it appreciates Prime Minister Narendra Modi's offer to provide support and help in its fight against the deadly coronavirus outbreak in the country that has killed nearly 1,400 people.

China's foreign ministry has released a list of 33 countries that have provided medical supplies and assistance to Beijing to combat the epidemic. India, however, did not figure in the list.

During an online media briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said China welcomed and thanked the international community, the developing countries in particular, for their sincere support and friendly assistance.

"China mainly relies on its own strength to tackle the epidemic. We are confident and capable of doing this".

The foreign ministry spokesperson named the countries that have provided help and also the nations that have announced that they will offer assistance.

In a written response to news agency PTI on why India did not figure in any of the lists, Mr Geng only said China appreciates India's offer to help Beijing in fight against the epidemic.

On February 9, PM Modi wrote to Chinese President Xi Jinping, offering China help in dealing with coronavirus.

"We thank and appreciate India's support for China's fight against coronavirus. India's acts of goodwill fully demonstrate its friendship with China," Mr Geng said.