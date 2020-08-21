Coronavirus Live Updates: COVID-19 Cases In India Cross 28.36 Lakh-Mark

COVID-19 Cases India Updates: India's recovery rate is 73.90 per cent.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India has logged 69,652 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours with 977 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. The total number of cases in the country has now shot up to 28,36,925 with 53,866 deaths. A total of 20,96,664 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection, taking the recovery rate to 73.90 per cent, the ministry said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the number of total COVID-19 cases globally has surged past 263,000 in a day, while over 6,500 patients have died in the same period of time, the World Health Organisation's (WHO) data said.

The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide stands at 22,256,220, while the global death count is 782,456.

Here are the LIVE updates on Coronavirus Pandemic:

Aug 21, 2020 07:55 (IST) COVID-19: Where Is India Headed?

The rate of increase in new Covid cases is finally falling. A decline in the percentage increase - rather than a decline in absolute numbers - is the first indication of a possible "flattening of the curve" of the pandemic. Read more



Aug 21, 2020 07:12 (IST) Coronavirus Pandemic Could Cause Extreme Poverty To Surge By 100 Million: World Bank

The coronavirus pandemic may have driven as many as 100 million people back into extreme poverty, World Bank President David Malpass warned Thursday.

Aug 21, 2020 06:48 (IST) Latin America passes 250,000 death counts due to COVID-19

The number of reported COVID-19 deaths in Latin America passed 250,000, as the virus continues to devastate the region that has become the worst affected in the world.

The grim milestone was passed as Brazil reported 1,204 deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours, according to the country's health ministry.

Over the past week, the region has reported more than 3,000 deaths a day. According to a Reuters tally, daily caseloads continue to rise in Peru, Colombia and Argentina. Brazil is behind only the US, with the virus killing more than 112,000 people in Latin America's largest nation

Aug 21, 2020 06:31 (IST) Russia looking for partnership with India in producing COVID-19 vaccine, says official

Russia is looking for a partnership with India for producing COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced that his country has developed the world's first vaccine against COVID-19, which works "quite effectively" and forms a "stable immunity" against the disease.

Sputnik V has been developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, along with the RDIF. The vaccine has not been tested in Phase 3 or larger clinical trials.

Aug 21, 2020 06:28 (IST) China reports 22 new coronavirus cases on August 20, fifth day of zero local cases

China reported 22 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for August 20, compared to seven a day earlier, the health commission said. All 22 new infections were imported cases, according to a statement, marking the fifth straight day of zero new locally transmitted infections.

China reported 23 new asymptomatic patients, compared to 22 a day earlier. As of August 20, mainland China had 84,917 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.