COVID-19 Case At Rashtrapati Bhavan Complex, Nearly 100 Quarantined: Sources

Nearly 100 people working at the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex have been quarantined after a sanitation worker there tested positive for coronavirus, sources said.

The person was tested positive four days ago.

While the secretary-level officials and their families were asked to be under home quarantine, workers were taken to a quaratine facility in central Delhi, sources said.

Apart from the sanitation workers, all the others have tested negative.

Coronavirus cases in India crossed the 18,000 mark this morning with 18,601 cases, including 590 deaths. 47 people have died in the last 24 hours.

With over 2,000 cases, Delhi has the second-highest numbers in the country after Maharashtra.

World 24,76,854 Cases 16,59,795 Active 6,46,760 Recovered 1,70,299 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 24,76,854 and 1,70,299 have died; 16,59,795 are active cases and 6,46,760 have recovered as on April 21, 2020 at 8:30 am.