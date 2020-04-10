COVID-19: 'Captain' Flags Community Transmission Worries In Punjab, Centre Says No

"Prediction by experts about spread of virus are horrendous and frightening," said Amarinder Singh

While the government reasserted on Friday that India is not in the community transmission stage of the COVID-19 outbreak, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said there were indications of his state "moving into" that step.

Most of the 27 positive cases reported in Punjab on Thursday, the maximum in a day, were cases of secondary transmission, the Chief Minister said, describing it as an indication of the state moving into the stage of community transmission. The situation could seriously worsen in the coming weeks, he told the media after a cabinet meeting.

"In Punjab, 27 cases are there with no travel history. Yes, it can be said that most of them are cases of community transmission," he said on a video conference with the media.

The central government asserted again today that India is not in that stage. "I reiterate, there is no community transmission yet across the country. We must all ensure we follow the lockdown and rules strictly," said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry at a daily briefing in Delhi.

Community transmission is stage 3 of an outbreak, when the infections escalate and it is difficult to trace the source.

While Punjab has relatively fewer coronavirus cases compared to most other states, it cannot remain isolated as the pandemic spreads further, the Chief Minister said.

"Predictions by experts about the spread of the virus are horrendous and frightening," said Mr Singh, aka "Captain".

Quoting a study by the Department of Community Medicine in PGIMER in Chandigarh, he said the virus was likely to touch its peak by mid-September and could affect 58 per cent of India's population and 87 per cent of the population in Punjab and some other states.

There are 132 coronavirus cases in Punjab, including 11 deaths. In the circumstances, no government can afford to ease the restrictions, said the Chief Minister, asserting that "we have to check the spread of the infections."

The central government has said that India is still in the stage of local transmissions.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), after showing India at the "community stage" in its "situation report" on the coronavirus spread in countries, told NDTV today that it was an "error" that has been fixed. India has a cluster of cases and not community transmission, WHO has said.

World 16,12,656 Cases 11,54,351 Active 3,61,496 Recovered 96,809 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 16,12,656 and 96,809 have died; 11,54,351 are active cases and 3,61,496 have recovered as on April 10, 2020 at 5:29 pm.