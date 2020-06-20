Bihar Doctors Donate Blood To Save Lives Amid COVID-19 Crisis

There is a shortage of blood in banks as people are not stepping out over lockdown.(Representational)

With fewer people stepping outdoors due to the coronavirus pandemic, doctors are faced with the challenge of shortage of blood in the blood banks, to save precious lives.

In Bihar, to tide over such shortage, some medicos are stepping up to donate their blood not only for coronavirus patients but also to aid those undergoing complicated surgeries.

"We have doing very complicated surgeries also along with treating COVID-19 patients. And during that, most important thing which is required is blood. There is a shortage of blood in the blood banks as people are not stepping out due to lockdown," said Dr Manish Mandal, Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Superintendent.

"I urge people to come forward and donate blood. This deed will save lot of lives," he added.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 7,181 cases of COVID-19 cases has been reported in Bihar. Out of the total, 2033 are currently active and 5098 have been discharged. So far, 50 people have lost their lives due to lethal infection.

