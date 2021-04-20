Covid: 'Avoid India Even If Fully Vaccinated,' Warns Top US Health Agency

The US CDC has placed India in the highest Level 4 category for Covid-19.

The US public health agency has warned travellers against heading for India even if they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. If such a journey is unavoidable, it has advised getting all doses of vaccination before setting forth. The agency has also placed the country in the highest Level 4 category which implies "very high level of Covid-19".

"Because of the current situation in India, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at the risk for getting and spreading Covid-19 variants and should avoid all travel to India," the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said as part of its "Key Information for Travelers to India".

India on Sunday recorded its highest ever spike in new Covid-19 cases at over 2.7 lakh, which has come as a part of the severe second wave of the pandemic sweeping the country. Several states, including Delhi, have announced curfew and lockdowns in the wake of the rapid spread of infections.

Beside the rapid spread of the disease, India is also struggling with an acute shortage in supplies of oxygen, availability of hospital beds, and essential drugs. Some states are beginning to run out of even vaccines even as a nationwide vaccination drive is on.

"If you must travel to India, get fully vaccinated before travel. All travelers should wear a mask, stay 6 feet from others, avoid crowds, and wash their hands," the CDC advisory said.

Among guidelines provided to travellers to India, including fully vaccinated persons, the CDC has asked for a maintenance of 6 feet distance with anyone who is not a co-traveler and regular washing or santisation of one's hands. This is besides the use of masks in public places.