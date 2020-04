'Encouraging Results': Arvind Kejriwal On Plasma Therapy Trials In Delhi

Coronavirus: Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media on COVID-19 plasma therapy trials

Plasma therapy trials on four coronavirus patients in Delhi have produced encouraging results, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today, adding that more trials would take place in the next few days.

"In the last few days, we have tried plasma therapy on four patients at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. Till now the results are encouraging," Arvind Kejriwal said, addressing the media along with a top doctor from the Institute of Liver and Biliary Science.

"These are only early results. We must not think we have found a cure for coronavirus. This has just given us a ray of hope," Mr Kejriwal said.

Two of the four patients may be ready to leave hospital soon, he said, explaining that one of them was in a critical state.

Plasma therapy involves transfusion of plasma from a convalescent coronavirus patient to a critical patient. The blood of a convalescent patient is rich in antibodies that are expected to help the critical patient recover.

"We are happy with the positive results in the four patients. Blood and plasma is ready for two-three other patients that we have at LNJP hospital, we may give them the plasma therapy today," said SK Sarin, Director, Institute of Liver and Biliary Science.

He said if 10 patients could be treated using plasma therapy, it could be a good lead.

"Those who have recovered from coronavirus, if they donate their plasma, only then can we take this treatment forward. Those who come forward and donate will show true patriotism," said Mr Kejriwal.

The Chief Minister said if all the trials worked, Delhi would ask for permission from the centre to use plasma therapy for all serious coronavirus patients. Delhi has 2,376 COVID-19 cases, including 50 deaths.

World 27,08,508 Cases 17,79,729 Active 7,37,994 Recovered 1,90,785 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 27,08,508 and 1,90,785 have died; 17,79,729 are active cases and 7,37,994 have recovered as on April 24, 2020 at 8:40 am.