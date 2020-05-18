Animal Husbandry Ministry Sealed After Employee Tests COVID-19 Positive

Those who came in direct contact with him have been asked to go under home quarantine. (File)

The Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries has been sealed after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The second and third floors of the Krishi Bhawan building where the ministry is housed were also sealed for two days.

Officials said the building will be sanitised over the next two days and all employees have been asked to work from home till then.

According to news agency ANI, the official had come to office on May 13. All those who came in direct contact with him have been directed to go under home quarantine, the ministry said.

Besides the Fishery, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Ministry, Krishi Bhawan also houses several other ministries including agriculture, food and consumer affairs, rural development and panchayati raj.

In recent weeks, several government buildings like the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Law Ministry had to be sealed for some time after their employees tested positive for COVID-19.

An assistant commissioner of police (ACP) posted at Rashtrapati Bhavan tested positive for coronavirus yesterday. He was admitted to a Delhi hospital while several police personnel and staff of the presidential residence were quarantined.