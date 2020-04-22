Government With Doctors, Says Amit Shah, Assures Security Amid Attacks

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today urged the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to withdraw a symbolic protest by doctors against attacks on health workers who are in the frontline of the country's coronavirus battle.

Calling for a nation-wide ''White Alert'', the doctors' body had asked doctors and hospitals across the country to light candles today as a protest against such attacks. "Light a candle with white coat. White Alert is only a warning," the IMA said in a letter addressed to its doctors and hospitals.

Interacting with doctors and the medical association through video-conferencing, along with Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Amit Shah assured them that the government stands firmly behind the doctors for their safety and that it will do everything possible to protect them, sources said.

There were been several cases of healthcare workers and police personnel on COVID-19 duty being attacked by mobs in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Bihar and Bengaluru.

World 25,63,480 Cases 17,04,478 Active 6,81,582 Recovered 1,77,420 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 25,63,480 and 1,77,420 have died; 17,04,478 are active cases and 6,81,582 have recovered as on April 22, 2020 at 7:56 am.