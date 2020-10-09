India's Covid Tally 69 Lakh With 70,496 New Cases, 964 Deaths In 24 Hours

More than 11.6 lakh Covid samples were tested in the country in the last 24 hours, according to the ICMR.

India recorded 70,496 fresh cases of coronavirus and 964 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 69 lakh, shows the Health Ministry data released this morning. A total of 78,365 people also successfully fought off the viral disease over the last 24 hours, bringing down the overall active cases to almost 13 per cent of the total caseload.

According to the government figures, total Covid cases in India now stand at 69,06,161, including 8,93,592 active cases, 59,06,069 recoveries and 1,06,490 total deaths.

India's recovery rate increased marginally to 85.5 per cent, death rate stood steady at 1.5 per cent. More than 11.6 lakh Covid samples were tested in the country in the last 24 hours.

New recoveries in India have exceeded the new cases for 3 continuous weeks now, the Health Ministry has tweeted, adding that the number of new coronavirus cases have also declines steadily during this time.

However, health experts have warned of a sharp spike in cases ahead of the festival season and winter months.

Doctors in Kolkata have written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urging her to take stricter measures to restrict public gathering during Durga puja, as it might "lead to a tsunami" of infections as West Bengal recorded its largest ever case rise in 24 hours with 3,526 new infections taking its tally past the 2.84 lakh mark.

To make their point, their letter refers to the steep rise in coronavirus cases in Kerala after the recent Onam festival, and a similar situation in Spain following International Women's Day celebrations and a football match.

A similar warning has also been issued to Delhi as paddy stubble burning increases in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi needs to be prepared for about 15,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 per day taking into account the upcoming winter season-related respiratory problems, large influx of patients from outside and festive gatherings, A report drafted by the National Centre for Disease Control under the guidance of NITI Aayog health expert Dr VK Paul has warned.

The city-state has recorded more than 3 lakh Covid cases till now. Maharashtra continues to lead the states' Covid tally with almost 15 lakh cases and 39,430 deaths.

India remains the second worst affected nation by the coronavirus pandemic, next only to the United States of America where the Covid tally is about 76 lakh, but the fatality rate is double.