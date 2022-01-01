6,347 New Coronavirus Cases in Mumbai, 12% Higher Than Yesterday

Mumbai on Saturday reported 6,347 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours - a 12 per cent increase from yesterday and a massive spike from the 3,671 cases reported two days ago. One death linked to the coronavirus has been recorded in the past 24 hours, Mumbai's municipal corporation said.

The frightening surge in Covid cases in the country's financial capital - which was the worst-affected city for large parts of the second wave - have triggered a number of restrictions on movement and gatherings in public places, including 5 pm - 5 am night curfews at beaches and parks.

Mumbai Police has also banned large gatherings till January 15.

Fearing another avalanche of Covid cases, the city's civic body - the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) - has reactivated its ward-level 'war rooms' to tackle the brewing crisis.

On Thursday Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met with the state's Covid task force and one of points discussed was Omicron - the variant believed to be behind the surge in infections.

Maharashtra has 454 confirmed Omicron Covid cases - the most of any state.

Yesterday the BMC said 55 per cent of 282 samples from Covid patients in the city sent for genome sequencing had tested positive for the Omicron strain.

Today the centre wrote to state and UTs to advise them to set up makeshift hospitals and form special teams to fight COVID-19 amid growing national alarm over the Omicron variant.

India on Saturday reported 22,775 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, health ministry data shows, adding to concerns for authorities around the country about the rising number of cases