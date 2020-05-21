Read inOther Languages

5,609 COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours, 1.12 Lakh Total So far, 3,435 Deaths

Over 45,000 people have been discharged after receiving treatment and the recovery rate has risen from 39.62 Wednesday morning to 40.31 per cent today.

Coronavirus Lockdown: Over 3,400 deaths have been linked to the virus

New Delhi:

India has recorded 5,609 coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, data from the Union Health Ministry showed this morning, with 132 deaths reported in the same period. This takes the total number of cases to 1.12 lakh, with 3,435 deaths linked to the virus.

Data from Thursday morning showed that 5,611 new cases - the biggest single-day jump in figures - were detected, with 140 deaths reported.

