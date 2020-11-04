New COVID-19 Infections Rise By 20% In A Day, India Tally At 83.13 Lakh

Active cases in India dropped to 5.3 lakh, but the fall in numbers has slowed as coronavirus case curve shows signs of flattening instead of a steady decline.

More than 76.5 lakh people have successfully fought off the disease, with 53,357 people having been discharged in the last 24 hours pushing the recovery rate to 92 per cent.

According to the latest numbers, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases at 16,92,693, of which 1.6 lakh are active and 44,248 have died.

Kerala, Delhi and West Bengal - three of the five states with highest daily figures - and Manipur have shown an increase in the number of coronavirus infection since October 3. Kerala and Delhi recorded 6,862 and 6,725 cases respectively, followed by Maharashtra (4,909), West Bengal (3,981) cases and Andhra Pradesh, which replaced Karnataka with 2,849 cases.

Delhi's 24-hour tally has been the highest yet with ICU beds in private and government-run hospitals filling up fast. The Delhi government is now mulling collecting samples from people while they are at restaurants, markets and other public places to strengthen its surveillance mechanism.

In the past month, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh were the top states which registered a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, the government has said.

Almost 61 per cent of all deaths in this period were recorded in Maharashtra (120), Chhattisgarh (58), West Bengal (56), Delhi (48), and Tamil Nadu (31).

Lakshadweep, Mizoram and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have the lowest number coronavirus cases with 0, 2,893 and 3,257, respectively.

India remains the second worst hit country in the world with 3.8 per cent positivity rate, followed by the United States, where the case count is nearing the 1 crore mark.