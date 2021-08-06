44,643 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India, Nearly 4% Higher Than Yesterday

Coronavirus cases update: Maharashtra leads the states in overall cases

India today recorded 44,643 fresh Covid cases, which is nearly 4 per cent higher than yesterday. The country also reported 464 deaths taking the death count to 4,26,754. Kerala remains a major Covid hotspot registering more than 20,000 cases consistently.

Daily test positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 - stands at 2.72 per cent. Recovery rate is at 97.36 per cent.

Kerala, which remains a concern with most number of Covid cases in a day, reported 22,040 cases. It also reported 117 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh with 2,145 Covid cases, Tamil Nadu with 1,997, Karnataka with 1,785 are other southern states with high number of daily cases. Telangana reported 582 cases in a day.

Maharashtra, which leads in overall cases in the country, reported 9,026 cases and 120 deaths over a 24-hour period.

Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in the country, reported 26 fresh Covid cases and three deaths.

Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar - the three big states - reported zero Covid deaths over a 24-hour span. Uttarakhand and Jharkhand were other states where zero Covid deaths were reported.